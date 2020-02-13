Indian Cookery w. Jackfruit Curry, Mutton Korma, Navratan Chutney & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Publication Details: Hind Pocket Books, Delhi, multiple editions from 1976 on.
Indian Cookery by Jasleen Duggal was first released in India in 1976 and went through multiple editions, the one we are looking at today being from 1994.
While it has no illustrations, its popularity is not hard to understand as it has numerous classic dishes, some takes on what are not traditionally seen as Indian dishes but that are given an Indian touch, and sections like Soups, Dals and Vegetables, Meat dishes and, my favourite, Chutneys & Pickles.
While the book itself has over 100 recipes, I have chosen 10 to feature with at least one from each section. With Mulligatawny Soup, Fresh Peas and Tomato Curry, Mixed Pickle, Potato Bondas and more, there is a lot to love here and it is a cookbook well worth seeking out.
(Click on scans to enlarge)
No comments:
Post a Comment