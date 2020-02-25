Che and Yuri Gagarin share a laugh, Moscow -- Che Photo #25

Che and Yuri Gagarin share a laugh -- Che Photo #25
Wonderful photo of Che and Gagarin. It is not dated but is likely from 1964 in Moscow. Gagarin, in addition to be being the first person in space, of course, was also president of the Soviet-Cuban Friendship Society.
From a collection of Soviet archival photos of Che. The Left Chapter will be doing a daily series of these often unusual Che photos from this archive over the month of February -- some with quotes and history.
