A 70s Trip to the Soviet Resort Town of Gelendzhik w. 27 Images

Gelendzhik is a resort town on the Black Sea with a spectacular natural setting that includes Gelendzhik Bay.
During the Soviet era many health, vacation, trade union and children's camps, facilities and hotels were built here that took advantage of the seacoast, beaches and surrounding hills, forests and trails.
The postcard folder we are looking at today was published in 1976 and has 27 images on 13 cards. The town would have had a population of around 50,000 at the time.
There are a number of nature shots as well as interesting photos of things like the beach for the Pioneers, the very cute "fairy tale corner" on the promenade, sanitariums, the Palace of Culture and a variety of other sights and monuments.
The cards were meant for a domestic audience and we have translated the descriptions from the Russian.
(click on images to enlarge)
View of the Bay and City
Sanitarium / Beach
Health sanatoriums in the USSR were often run by trade unions and were either free to stay at or heavily subsidized.
Pine and Sea / Recreation Area
Amateur Holiday Singing Ensemble / Rest House
On the Beach of the Children's Holiday Resort / Children's Holiday Performance
The resort would have been a part of the extensive complex of Pioneer holiday, camping and learning facilities across the USSR for youth. These were all entirely free. Sadly with the fall of the USSR this network collapsed and the facilities were abandoned or privatized.
House Museum of the Writer Vladimir Korolenko / Forested Gorge
The "Solar" Camp Site / The Day Begins with Exercise
Sail Rock / Grape Harvest at the State Farm
The "Caucasus" Boarding House / Resort Avenue
Road to the Resort / View from the Sea
"Fairy Tale Corner" on the City Promenade / Palace of Culture
Promenade / Lermontov Monument
Lomonosov Sanitarium / On the Beach
