Saturday, April 25, 2020
Magic Garlic, Paprika, Cumin and Curry Powder Vinegar Paste for Pork Shoulder
Today we are going to take a look at a terrific paste for cooking pork shoulder based around garlic, paprika, cumin and curry powder that is a fusion of a number of different marinades I have used over the years. This one is perfect for a pulled pork that you later serve over rice or in tacos or as a sandwich.
Here I cooked it in a clay baker, but the paste could be used for doing pork shoulder in a slow cooker or Dutch Oven.
Paste Ingredients:
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup canola order
1 tablespoon black vinegar (if you do not have this you can substitute balsamic)
3 tablespoons garlic powder
2 tablespoons paprika
2 tablespoons cumin
2 tablespoons curry powder
1 tablespoon coriander
1/2 tablespoon cayenne pepper (or to taste)
salt and black pepper to taste
In a bowl combine all of the paste ingredients and stir together until thickened into a paste.
Take the paste and coat a 3-4 pound pork shoulder with it evenly. You can cook after doing this right away, but if possible let sit in the fridge for 1-2 hours.
As always, if clay baking soak your clay baker for 15-20 minutes.
Place the marinaded shoulder in the baker. Add 1/4 cup of chicken broth around it. Add 1 small to medium chopped onion. Finally, pour a tablespoon of soy sauce over it.
Place in a COLD oven if clay baking.
Set the oven to 425 and cook for two hours.
Handling carefully take the baker out after two hours, keeping the oven hot, and remove the shoulder to a platter. Leave all the juices in the bottom of the baker. Using two forks or a fork and a knife pull the pork apart or cut it up coarsely and then put it back in the baker.
Stir it all up thoroughly, top it again and put it back in the oven for another 30 minutes.
After it is done, remove from oven. Stir up again and let sit 10 minutes before serving.
This very flavourful dish is best served, in my opinion, over rice with a squirt of lime and some extra hot sauce. But it also makes excellent taco filling or as the base for pulled pork sandwiches.
Enjoy.
Posted by Michael Laxer at 8:10 PM
Labels: clay baking, pork, pulled pork
