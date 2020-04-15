Solidarity Yes -- Blockade No! We Demand the Immediate Lifting of the Criminal US Blockade of Cuba

Joint Declaration of Communist and Workers' Parties Initiated by the Progressive Party of Working People of Cyprus (AKEL)
Issued April 15 and signed (so far) by 34 parties.
SOLIDARITY YES – BLOCKADE NO
WE DEMAND THE IMMEDIATE LIFTING OF THE CRIMINAL US BLOCKADE ON CUBA
As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to spread over the whole planet causing enormous human pain and loses, it tragically confirms the existence of two different approaches: one insisting to put profits and imposition of global control above public health and the well-being of their own people, and a different one putting people, their health and well-being, above all other interests.
Amidst Covid-19 pandemic, in different continents, peoples become witnesses of the internationalism and solidarity exhibited by Cuba as it responds to calls for assistance by dispatching medical teams to tens of countries. This humanitarian response is a continuation of decades of practice when Cuban doctors and nurses came to the help of countries stricken by natural disasters or epidemics.
Whilst the word “Solidarity” is echoed from different corners as the necessary approach for the whole planet to face the pandemic, the US chooses to further harden the illegal economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba. At these critical times, when human lives are at stake, the US, by imposing the extraterritoriality clause of the Helms-Burton Law, obstructs personal protective equipment, ventilators, and test kits to be acquired by or to reach Cuba. This is the most gruesome manifestation of the criminal 60-year-long blockade and its consequences for the life and economic development of Cuba and its people.
Under these conditions we the undersigned Communist and Workers’ Parties:
- denounce the criminal US economic, commercial and financial blockade on Cuba
- demand the immediate lifting of the illegal US blockade on Cuba
- express our gratitude for Cuba’s solidarity extended to peoples in need through its medical teams
- reiterate our solidarity with the Communist Party of Cuba, the Cuban Government and People in their struggle to defend the socialist path of development
Solidarity YES – Blockade NO
The full list of parties endorsing this statement can be found here.
