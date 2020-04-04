Saturday, April 4, 2020
Mel Watkins 1932 - 2020: In Memory
Mel Watkins, a radical economist, leading Canadian political thinker, lifelong social justice advocate and one of the founders of the Canadian left nationalist movement the Waffle just over 50 years ago, died on Thursday, April 2 at age 87.
His impact and influence on Canadian left economic thinking and the political landscape since the 1960s has been both profound and lasting.
Since his passing tributes have been pouring in in his honour and memory.
We share links to a few of these here.
Rest in Power Mel. As Canadian Dimension put it, a life well lived.
- Mel Watkins: A Life Well Lived
Andrew Jackson, Canadian Dimension
Mel Watkins, who passed on April 2, was a wonderful human being, a friend and mentor, the leading left economist of his or indeed any generation in Canada, and, not least, a committed democratic socialist and political activist. He will be greatly missed. But his life leaves behind an inspiring legacy.
- Remembering Mel Watkins
Jonathan Sas, Broadbent Institute
On April 2nd, political economist and giant of the Canadian left, Mel Watkins, passed away.
As a professor at the University of Toronto in 1963, Mel published a landmark academic article called “A Staple Theory of Economic Growth.” To witness the madness of the Jason Kenney government in Alberta today—the utter capture of policy-makers by oil companies and inability to diversify out of resource booms and busts—is to understand the enduring relevance of his Innis-inspired work on the staples trap.
Below: "Watkins explains the Waffle alternative, January 1972"
Report in the "Pro Tem" student newspaper from the Glendon campus of York University on a meeting held by the Waffle, the Movement for an Independent Socialist Canada, at which Mel Watkins spoke. The photo is of Mel and one of the Waffle's other founders, James Laxer, who died in 2018
- IN MEMORIAM: MEL WATKINS
Jan Malek, Council of Canadians
The Council of Canadians is saddened to learn of the passing of one of our founding members, Mel Watkins.
A professor emeritus of economics and political science at the University of Toronto and a passionate advocate for social justice, he shared his ideas broadly through teaching, writing and activism.
- A Tribute to Mel Watkins
Peter Puxley, Broadbent Institute
Mel Watkins is dead and Canada is the poorer for it.
This is not a dispassionate assessment, but nonetheless true. He was my friend and an important influence and example for me and so many others who had the good fortune of knowing and working side by side with him.
Below: Mel Watkins and James Laxer, a still from the CBC documentary "What's Left?" which was a CBC look at the NDP and the Waffle in 1969.
You can watch the video at this link: https://theleftchapter.blogspot.com/2019/06/whats-left-cbc-look-at-ndp-and-waffle.html
The part about Mel and the Waffle starts at around the 39:13 mark.
- Remembering political economist Mel Watkins
Karl Nerenberg, Rabble
Canada is facing critical shortages of necessary medical supplies right now, but if the country had heeded the advice, five decades ago, of political economist Mel Watkins, we might be far more self-sufficient today.
Below: Political cartoon from the Waffle era:
