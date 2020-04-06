The Left Chapter
Monday, April 6, 2020
"We the People Want...Jobs, Equality, Detente" Daily LIFT #167
"We the People Want...Jobs, Equality, Detente" Daily LIFT #167
Campaign button and slogan for the Gus Hall / Jarvis Tyner CPUSA Presidential Campaign, 1976.
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
3:45 PM
CPUSA
Daily LIFT
Gus Hall
