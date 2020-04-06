Monday, April 6, 2020

"We the People Want...Jobs, Equality, Detente" Daily LIFT #167


Campaign button and slogan for the Gus Hall / Jarvis Tyner CPUSA Presidential Campaign, 1976. 
