Tuesday, April 28, 2020
May Day, painting by Renato Guttuso -- Daily LIFT #184
May Day, painting by Renato Guttuso -- Daily LIFT #184
Guttuso (1911 - 1987) was a renowned Italian artist, anti-fascist and leftist. He was awarded a World Peace Council Prize in 1950 and the Order of Lenin in 1972.
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
8:17 PM
art
Daily LIFT
International Workers' Day
May Day
