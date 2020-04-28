Tuesday, April 28, 2020

May Day, painting by Renato Guttuso -- Daily LIFT #184


Guttuso (1911 - 1987) was a renowned Italian artist, anti-fascist and leftist. He was awarded a World Peace Council Prize in 1950 and the Order of Lenin in 1972.

