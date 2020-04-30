Vietnamese Poster for National Reunification Day, April 30, 1975
April 30, 1975 Saigon -- now Ho Chi Minh City -- was liberated by the forces of North Vietnam and the National Liberation Front of South Vietnam and the decades long struggle against western and American imperialism in Vietnam ended. The liberation of Saigon marked the beginning of peace and the process that led to full reunification of the North and South in 1976. It is a national holiday in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
