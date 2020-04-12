Sunday, April 12, 2020
Coronavirus and Racism, Worker Resistance, Sanctions & more -- The Week in News and Opinion April 5 - 12
This week's list of articles, news items, visuals and opinion pieces that I see as a must if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.
This list covers the week of April 5 - 12.
This week's edition begins again with a very large roundup of news and left opinion about the capitalist coronavirus crisis and its impact on working people globally. There are a number of links related to such topics as racist attacks as well as the impact of systemic racism on coronavirus outcomes, the worker fightback in the United States and internationally, and the ongoing impact of cruel, criminal American imperialist sanctions against a number of countries. The Featured Article link at the start is an excellent refutation by Glenn Greenwald of the false notion that American non-voters are somehow "privileged".
We have tried to arrange this coronavirus news thematically and to touch on many different areas of concern.
Featured Article:
Nonvoters Are Not Privileged. They Are Disproportionately Lower-Income, Nonwhite, and Dissatisfied With the Two Parties.
"NOT EVEN 24 HOURS have elapsed since Bernie Sanders announced that he was suspending his presidential run, and already a shaming campaign has been launched against those who are contemplating abstaining from voting due to dissatisfaction with the two major party candidates. The premise invoked for this tactic is that only those who are sufficiently “privileged” have the luxury of choosing not to vote — meaning that nonvoters are rich and white and thus largely immune from the harmful consequences of a Trump presidency, which largely fall on the backs of poorer and nonwhite Americans."
Capitalist Coronavirus Crisis:
- Not on the Backs of Workers! -- The Capitalist Coronavirus Crisis News on The Left Chapter
- Coronavirus didn't bring the economy down — 40 years of greed and corporate malfeasance did
- The Plan Is to Save Capital and Let the People Die
- There is no vaccine to humanize capitalism
- The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Exposing the Plague of Neoliberalism
- Capitalism provides what is superfluous, while socialism provides what is necessary
- No more unconditional corporate bailouts
- Social Distancing Is a Privilege
- It’s Time to Stop Calling Essential Workers ‘Unskilled’
- Dumped Milk, Smashed Eggs, Plowed Vegetables: Food Waste of the Pandemic
- Global Lockdowns Resulting In 'Horrifying Surge' In Domestic Violence, U.N. Warns
- Coronavirus pandemic exacerbates inequalities for women, UN warns
- Declare abortion a public health issue during pandemic, WHO urged
- Don’t Blame China For Your Government’s COVID-19 Failures
- Spitting and coughing assaults on service workers 'ramped up' amid COVID-19, union says
- YouTube moves to limit spread of false coronavirus 5G theory
- Muslims Spitting, Sneezing, Hiding in Mosques to Spread Coronavirus Are All Fake News Stories
- Smashed windows and racist graffiti: Vandals target Asian Americans amid coronavirus
- 'It happened because I'm Asian': Toronto ER nurse says she was spit on, verbally assaulted
- Pope Francis Calls for Debt Forgiveness and Ending Sanctions
- #BloqueoNoSolidaridadSi campaign seeks to end cruel American sanctions
- The United States was always the Evil Empire
- Billionaire-backed Human Rights Watch lobbies for lethal US sanctions on leftist governments as Covid crisis rages
- Why is the US blockading poor countries in a pandemic?
- Communist Party of the Peoples of Spain: “Imperialism is the real virus that kills the people”
- U.S. wages economic war on Iran during pandemic, as mainstream media looks away
- US ready to block Iran's requests for coronavirus aid from the IMF, officials say
- Cuban Doctors Arrive in Angola to Train 1500 Health Technicians
- Cuban Medical Team Arrives in Barbados to Help Fight COVID-19
- Cuban Medical Aid in Italy Shows Positive Results
- Contribution from China to support Cuban fight against COVID-19
- LETTER TO THE PEOPLE OF THE US FROM PRESIDENT MADURO
- Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration Blasts US Moves
- The U.S. Should Fight COVID, Not Venezuela
- Adolf Trump goes for Venezuela: A jump into nothingness?
- Venezuela Donates COVID-19 Tests to Caribbean Countries
- Venezuela Receives Humanitarian Aid From UN, WHO, Russia
- Trinidad & Tobago Rejects Possible US Intervention on Venezuela
- Brazil: Judge Prohibits Bolsonaro From Lifting Quarantines
- Chile’s Elite Escaping by Helicopter for Easter Amid Pandemic
- Peru: Indigenous People in Lockdown Without Electricity, Sewage
- Honduran Doctors Need More Medical Supplies to Fight COVID-19
- Paraguayans go hungry as coronavirus lockdown ravages livelihoods
- Latin America: 14 Million People Lost Their Jobs to COVID-19
- Ecuador Indigenous Ask IACHR to Investigate State Over COVID-19 Crisis
- Ecuador's Guayaquil Runs out of Coffins as COVID-19 Deaths Soar
- Ecuador’s Virus-Hit Guayaquil Begins Burials of 1,000 Bodies
"They wait until they die out here to attend to them. Then, their families pick them up after they die.":
- "They're Crooks": Coal Industry Aims to Exploit Coronavirus Crisis to Cut Payments to Miners With Black Lung (United States)
- Stealing masks and stockpiling hydroxychloroquine — what America has become during this epidemic is deeply worrying
- US Seizes Ventilators Destined for Barbados
- Coronavirus Is Forcing the GOP to (Tacitly) Admit Its Ideology Is Delusional
- Trump was warned in January of Covid-19's devastating impact, memos reveal
- Trump’s campaign to reopen businesses risks hundreds of thousands of lives
- Trump Administration Tells Employers Not To Worry About Recording COVID-19 Cases
- Trump Considering New Aid Package Favoring Big Business: Report
- Dear Jeff Bezos, instead of firing me, protect your workers from coronavirus
- Chicago Amazon Workers Picket with Supporters—and Their Cars
- Coronavirus: Amazon workers threaten revolution!
- America's billionaires are giving to charity – but much of it is self-serving rubbish
- A tale of two New Yorks: pandemic lays bare a city's shocking inequities
- We’re in a Plague — Yet Andrew Cuomo Just Passed an Absolutely Brutal Austerity Budget
- In a Push to Re-Open Schools, Florida Governor Falsely Claims No One Under 25 Has Died from COVID-19 Nationwide
- How Did the U.S. End Up with Nurses Wearing Garbage Bags?
- Fast Foods Workers at 50 Restaurants Across California Are Going on Strike
- Grocery workers are beginning to die of coronavirus
- Dying to work: Frontline workers bear the brunt of the lethal virus
- The Irony of Being Essential, But Illegal (United States)
- 'A perfect storm': poverty and race add to Covid-19 toll in US deep south
- Black Americans raising concerns about being profiled for wearing masks amid coronavirus
- BLACK WOMEN HAVE LONG FACED RACISM IN HEALTHCARE. COVID-19 IS ONLY AMPLIFYING IT.
- In Chicago, 70% of COVID-19 Deaths Are Black
- Chicago mayor signs order ensuring immigrants, refugees have access to COVID-19 relief provided by city
- The US Seeks to Set New Military Base in Syria Amid Pandemic
- No rent was paid in April by nearly a third of American renters
- REPORT FROM INSIDE ANGOLA PRISON PAINTS A TROUBLING PICTURE AS CORONAVIRUS GRIPS LOUISIANA
UK healthcare professionals are being silenced and threatened for speaking out about their work during the coronavirus outbreak:
- We're not all in it together, your majesty
- Hundreds of UK care home deaths not added to official coronavirus toll
- Bus driver killed by coronavirus 'told his pay would be cut if he missed work' (United Kingdom)
- While 'low-skilled' migrants are saving us, the government is cracking down on them (United Kingdom)
- In India, Coronavirus Fans Religious Hatred
- COVID-19 Hasn’t Stopped Ford From Trying To Speedup Future Evictions (Ontario)
- Ontario bans Airbnb and short-term vacation rentals during pandemic
- Ontario's long-term care workers still working at multiple facilities as B.C. clamps down
- Ontario suspends environmental oversight rules, citing COVID-19
- Ontario conducting far fewer COVID-19 tests than promised as cases keep climbing
- 16 people died at Ont. nursing home before sick residents were separated from the healthy
- Quebec premier confirms 31 dead at Dorval long-term care home
- Petition Re: Dollarama: Dollarama respect pandemic rules and give workers protective gear
- Fraser Institute Uses Coronavirus Pandemic to Push Dubious Claims About the Health Benefits of Plastic Bags
Africa:
- UN Seeks $130 Million To Prevent Hunger Catastrophe in Zimbabwe
- Libya War Escalation is Straining ‘Decimated’ Health System
Canada:
- Police and bylaw harassment is not a coronavirus cure
- Canada lost more than 1 million jobs last month as COVID-19 struck
- Ontario releases more than 1,900 inmates, many with nowhere to go
- Fight for publicly-owned medical manufacturing in Ontario
- Passengers hoping for refunds for cancelled flights will be out of luck
- CO-OP REFINERY SCAB GROUP: NO SAND N****R, PRAIRIE N****R, OR UNION POS TOUCHES MY TRUCK
- Big banks slammed for charging customers interest on interest for deferred mortgage payments
- THE CANADA EMERGENCY WAGE SUBSIDY IS A SUBSIDY TO BUSINESS, NOT WORKERS
- CLC LEADERSHIP NEEDS TO STEP UP
- Documents suggest Canada paid millions more than admitted to fight Cindy Blackstock
- Anti-poverty activist and writer Pat Capponi dead at 70
- Actress-activist Shirley Douglas, daughter of medicare's Tommy Douglas, dies
- Canada re-embraces Saudi monarchy by lifting freeze on arms exports
Cuba:
- Despite U.S. blockade, Cuba’s comprehensive health system looks after every citizen
Climate Change:
- Tolkien was right: giant trees have towering role in protecting forests
- Antarctica Was a Rainforest During the Times of Dinosaurs, New Study
- Will the next great pandemic come from the permafrost?
Ideas:
- Corbynism Lost, Sandersism is Losing: Why Working Within Capitalist Parties Fails
Latin America:
- Cuba’s Promising Approach to Cancer
- Ecuador: Ex President Correa Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison
- BRAZILIAN MILITARY CURTAILS PRESIDENT BOLSONARO’S POWER OVER COVID19 DISPUTE
United Kingdom:
- UK hunger crisis: 1.5m people go whole day without food
- Right turn for Labour
- An open letter to UK Labour leader Keir Starmer
United States:
- Another Sanders Betrayal
- NYT Writes Post-Mortems for a Sanders Campaign It Did Its Best to Kill
- Airlines Want To Cancel Rule Requiring Them To Refund Fares For Canceled Flights
- 'One of the Most Brazen Acts of Voter Suppression in Modern Times' as US Supreme Court Blocks Absentee Ballot Extension in Wisconsin
- Trump Signs Order Allowing Private Companies to Mine the Moon
- Trump to open more wildlife refuge land to hunting, fishing
