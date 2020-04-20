The Left Chapter
Monday, April 20, 2020
Yuri Gagarin with his daughters Lena and Galya, April, 1966 -- Daily LIFT #178
Yuri Gagarin with his daughters Lena and Galya, April, 1966 -- Daily LIFT #178
For more about the Soviet space program see:
A look at the Soviet space program on the anniversary of Gagarin's flight
Michael Laxer
6:05 PM
Daily LIFT
Vintage Photography
Yuri Gagarin
