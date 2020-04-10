The Left Chapter
Pages
Home
Submissions
Art
Food
Fiction/Poetry
Anti-MRA Links & Resources
About The Left Chapter
Book Market
Vintage Photography
Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Free Transit Resource Page
Friday, April 10, 2020
Fidel Castro Grabs a Dog at the Bronx Zoo, April 1959 -- Daily LIFT #170
Fidel Castro Grabs a Dog at the Bronx Zoo, April 1959 -- Daily LIFT #170
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
7:59 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Daily LIFT
,
Fidel Castro
,
New York
,
Vintage Photography
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment