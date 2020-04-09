BloqueoNoSolidaridadSi campaign seeks to end cruel American sanctions

The Foro de São Paulo -- a coalition of leftist parties and groups from Latin American and the Caribbean -- has launched the #BloqueoNoSolidaridadSi twitter and petition campaign with the aim of pressuring the US to end its cruel sanctions against countries like Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.
The petition -- which is directed at the United Nations and several other international organizations -- notes that even with the ongoing pandemic:
...some nations that have already been the victims of unilateral coercive measures have unsuccessfully requested the lifting of sanctions in order to purchase supplies, medical equipment and medicines for their health system.You can sign the petition at: https://www.change.org/p/bloqueonosolidaridadsi-los-pueblos-en-contra-bloqueo-econ%C3%B3mico-en-medio-de-la-pandemia
Nicaragua has suffered these sanctions for years and now it does not even have the right to obtain humanitarian aid.
In Venezuela, the government was willing to buy supplies, but international companies refused to sell it for fear of suffering some kind of penalty or fine.
Cuba remains subject to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, exacerbated by the current aggressive escalation of that country's government, which constitutes the main obstacle to its development. In its constant example of humanity and solidarity, Cuba once again offered cooperation in the area of health to face the pandemic and, upon request, sent Medical Brigades to more than a dozen countries.
In view of the above, we, the undersigned, request that the blockade, the unilateral coercive measures and the sanctions applied against the countries be completely lifted.
(Read also: Canadians need to demand an immediate end to criminal imperialist sanctions)
The hashtag #BloqueoNoSolidaridadSi is also being used on twitter in support of the petition and campaign.
No comments:
Post a Comment