Fiery Chili with Lo Mein Noodles

Recently, I came across a recipe while flipping through the Disney cookbook, Cooking With Mickey Volume II, for "Lo Mein Chili". This had the marvelous idea of pairing a beef chili with lo mein noodles.
The recipe for chili was solid, but fairly pedestrian, so I decided to jazz it up by changing a couple of ingredients, kicking up the spice level and adding Asian style Hot Chili Sauce and a couple of things.
Ingredients:
2 pounds ground beef
2 large shallots diced
4 tablespoons garlic powder
2 tablespoons hot chili powder
2 tablespoons cumin
1 large can of diced tomatoes
4 tablespoons Asian Style Hot Chili Sauce (there are a number of brands such as Yeo's and Y & Y)
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons soy sauce
Salt and black pepper taste
To begin, heat some olive oil in a large saucepan to medium high. Saute the shallots in the oil for around 3-4 minutes.
Add the ground beef, break it up and start to brown it. As you are browning the beef add the garlic powder, hot chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper stirring it all in.
Once you have browned the beef add the tomatoes, chili sauce, soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce. Stir it all in thoroughly, bring to a boil and then reduce heat and simmer for around 30 to 45 minutes.
When ready, serve the chili spooned over lo mein noodles. This idea works really, really well and the spicy chili really suits the thin noodles.
If you want top with some sliced green onion, chives or shredded cheese.
Goes with all the things chili goes with like ice cold beer or red wine.
No comments:
Post a Comment