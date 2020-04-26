Sunday, April 26, 2020
Coronavirus, Nova Scotia Shootings, Tara Reade, Lenin 150 & more -- The Week in News and Opinion April 19 - 26
This week's list of articles, news items, visuals and opinion pieces that I see as a must if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.
This list covers the week of April 19 - 26.
This week's edition begins again with a very large roundup of news and left opinion about the capitalist coronavirus crisis and its impact on working people globally. There are also a number of links related to the terrible mass shooting in Nova Scotia, Tara Reade's allegations against Joe Biden and the 150th anniversary of Lenin's birth.
The Featured Article link at the start is an important piece by Pamela Palmater on the attempts by governments in Canada to use the coronavirus crisis as cover to attack the rights and sovereignty of Indigenous people.
We have tried to arrange the coronavirus news thematically and to touch on many different areas of concern.
Featured Post:
Under cover of COVID-19, rule of law falters
Just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Canada, Indigenous peoples and allies were engaged in nationwide solidarity actions in support of the Wet’suwet’en Nation, its traditional leaders and clan members. Their actions were in response to RCMP removing Wet’suwet’en peoples from their homes to allow construction of Coastal Gaslink pipeline on their territory without their consent. Solidarity actions included peaceful occupations of railways, ports, bridges, highways, legislatures and minister’s offices supporting Wet’suwet’en calls for RCMP and Coastal Gaslink off Wet’suwet’en lands.
Capitalist Coronavirus Crisis
- 'Violent Men Are To Blame, Not The Virus’: Lockdown Sees Rise In Women Being Killed
- Women disproportionately 'bearing the brunt' of coronavirus crisis, advocates say
- Sexism on the Covid-19 frontline: 'PPE is made for a 6ft 3in rugby player'
- COVID-19 Lockdowns Harmfully Impacting Millions of Children: UN
- Workers’ health over profit! -- WFTU May Day poster and statement
- So much for entitled millennials – it’s billionaires such as Richard Branson who are begging for loans
- Call for Virgin Atlantic to be nationalised after billionaire Branson asks taxpayers to bail him out
- Disney to stop paying 100,000 workers but is still on track to give shareholders $1.5 billion
- Carnival Executives Knew They Had a Virus Problem, But Kept the Party Going
- Ruth’s Chris Made $468 Million in Revenue but Gobbled Up $20 Million in Small Business Relief
- CDC director warns second wave of coronavirus is likely to be even more devastating
- Coronavirus pandemic 'will cause famine of biblical proportions'
- ‘Instead of Coronavirus, the Hunger Will Kill Us.’ A Global Food Crisis Looms.
- WHO to Receive $30 Million From China to Fight COVID-19
- Palestine Receives Medical Aid from China to Fight COVID-19
- 'We’re in a prison': Singapore's migrant workers suffer as Covid-19 surges back
- As pandemic rages, U.S. economic sanctions against Cuba are getting deadlier
- Cuban doctors are the world’s heroes — their nation needs us now
- U.S. Blockade Prevents Swiss Aid to Cuba
- Cuban Doctors Head to South Africa to Help Fight COVID-19
- Cuban Doctors Arrive in Honduras to Fight COVID-19
- Cuba's Medical Brigade Arrives in Cape Verde to Face COVID-19
- Argentina Welcomes Cuban Medical Aid, Slams US Blockade
- “We Don’t Have the Capacity to Treat”: Palestinian-Canadian Doctor Says Israel Must Lift Gaza Siege
- “The question was whether to die of hunger or coronavirus”: Garment factories reopen in Haiti despite fears
- Hunger Protests Grow in Colombia Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
- Latin America Surpasses 100,000 Infections From COVID-19
- Bolivia: Social Leaders Denounce Gov't for Rights Violations
- Peru: Poor People Undertake Exodus to Their Home Towns
- “Physical Distance, Social Unity”: How India’s Red State Got on Top of Coronavirus
- Domestic Violence Increases 431% in Brazil Amid Lockdown
- Brazil Registers Record of Daily Deaths as Hospitals Collapse
- Brazil becoming virus outbreak centre as hospitals reach breaking point
- Students across Europe fight COVID-19 and the neoliberal state
- Demands of European communists in response to the coronavirus pandemic
- Italy: COVID-19 Plunged One Million People Into Poverty
Social distancing is important...which is why our politicians need to stop being hypocrites about it:
- OPEN LETTER: Indigenous Leaders, Doctors, Nurses And Others Call For Closure Of Construction Camps (Canada)
- Manitoba universities told to cut costs by up to 30% to help province endure pandemic
- Environmentalists slam Ontario for suspending oversight regulation amid pandemic
- Coronavirus discriminates against Black lives through surveillance, policing and the absence of health data
- Grocery workers talk poverty wages and pandemic profits (Canada)
- RELEASE NON-VIOLENT OFFENDERS FROM CANADIAN PRISONS (Canada)
- Coronavirus: Outbreak in federal women's prison validates worst fears of advocates (Canada)
- Bike couriers in Toronto risking illness to deliver 'junk food to rich people'
- Military and hospital teams won’t stop long-term care nightmare; test, identify and relocate residents’ with COVID-19, union asks (Canada)
- GM Oshawa plant will now produce millions of masks following worker mobilization: CUPE Ontario
Doug Ford does not deserve any praise...and neither do other neo-liberal politicians:
- Trump Says He'll Suspend All Immigration Into The United States Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
- Trump Was Real Time Informed During COVID-19 Outbreak in China
- Trump suggests 'injection' of disinfectant to beat coronavirus and 'clean' the lungs
- The White House Has Erected a Blockade Stopping States and Hospitals From Getting Coronavirus PPE
- Amazon reaps $11,000-a-second coronavirus lockdown bonanza
- Hundreds of Amazon Workers Strike Over Unsafe Working Conditions
- Amazon Will Not Change Without a Union
- Las Vegas workers push back after mayor's call to reopen casinos and hotels
- COVID-19: Lockdowns Pushing Mass Transit to Brink & Low-Income Riders Will Pay the Price
- 'Heroes': Healthcare Workers Stand in Street to Block Right-Wing Protest Against Colorado Stay-at-Home Order
- Hundreds Defy Common Sense, Safety At Infowars Rally To Reopen Businesses
- KENTUCKY REPORTS HIGHEST CORONAVIRUS INFECTION INCREASE AFTER A WEEK OF PROTESTS TO REOPEN STATE
- Give Me Liberty and Also Death
- Right Wing Brain Worms - Hellworld #9 (Podcast)
- The whiteness of anti-lockdown protests
- 'A phantom plague': America's Bible Belt played down the pandemic and even cashed in. Now dozens of pastors are dead
Brazil:
- Brazil's star justice minister Sérgio Moro resigns in blow to Jair Bolsonaro
- Brazil's Attorney General Demands Inquiry Against Bolsonaro
Canada:
- Ecosocialists Demand Immediate Increase in Minimum Wage for Essential Workers (BC)
- TRUDEAU’S PATCHWORK INCOME DEAL IS INSUFFICIENT
- Why Isn’t Canada Treating Climate Change With the Same Urgency as COVID-19?
- University students demand lower tuition, fees as classes move online
- Alberta Pension Manager That Lost Billions Made Big Investments in Conservative Donors’ Companies: Report
Climate Emergency:
- Europe had hottest year on record in 2019, report shows
Feminism:
- Author of book about victim blaming bombarded with misogynist abuse
Israel / Palestine:
- Israeli plans for occupied West Bank would violate international law: EU
Lenin 150:
- The future belongs to socialism -- Statements from around the world on the 150th anniversary of Lenin’s birth
- Capitalism is not the end of history -- More statements from around the world on the 150th anniversary of Lenin’s birth
- Cuban Communist Party sends message on 150th anniversary of Lenin's birth
- Cuban workers honor Lenin and convoke May Day mobilization
- Lenin in Urdu: His Every Word Became Poetry
Nova Scotia Shootings:
- Nova Scotia mass shooting lays bare media's white male bias
- Nova Scotia shootings began after gunman attacked his girlfriend, sources say
- Women’s Shelters Canada Calls on Authorities to Acknowledge Gendered Aspect of Nova Scotia Mass Shooting
- Misogyny is often behind the acts we deem ‘senseless’
- When real life turns surreal
Porn/Prostitution:
- What does pornography reveal about the world we are a part of?
United Kingdom:
- Half of frontline care workers paid less than living wage
- The leaked Labour report should have been an explosive scandal
United States:
- Noam Chomsky Is a Liberal
- The Moral and Strategic Calculus of Voting for Joe Biden to Defeat Trump — or Not
- Do I have to vote for a rapist if I live in a swing state?
- On The Record: A Former Biden Staffer's Sexual Assault Allegation
- Tara Reade says Joe Biden sexually assaulted her. She deserves to be heard
- NEW EVIDENCE SUPPORTING CREDIBILITY OF TARA READE’S ALLEGATION AGAINST JOE BIDEN EMERGES
