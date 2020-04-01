The Left Chapter
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Who Assassinates the Third World Leaders?, Cuban Poster -- Daily LIFT #164
A Cuban poster from around 1980 that is all too relevant still with examples like the Yankee imperialists placing a bounty on the head of Venezuelan President Maduro.
Cuba
Daily LIFT
Venezuela
