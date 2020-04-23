Bajan Cooking in a Nutshell w. Pepperpot, Pickled Green Bananas, Stewed Down Salt Fish & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Publication Details: Miller Publishing, 2010
Bajan Cooking in a Nutshell is a terrific small format cookbook that looks at the wonderful cuisine of Barbados. As any regular reader of The Left Chapter knows I am a huge fan of Caribbean and West Indian cooking and this book packs a lot of different, classic recipes into 80 pages.
It starts with some essentials like a Bajan seasoning blend and a fiery pepper sauce, and then looks at soups, street foods, seafood, mains etc. There are numerous photos and some history and anecdotes mixed in.
I have featured some of my favourite regional dishes such as Pepperpot and Bajan Patties as well as fun bites like Salt Fish Cakes and Pumpkin Fritters. This one was hard to edit as I would have loved to include every recipe!
Definitely a cookbook worth seeking out.
