Sunday, April 19, 2020
Cuban Solidarity, Bernie Sanders, the Leaked Labour Report & more -- The Week in News and Opinion April 12 - 19
This week's list of articles, news items, visuals and opinion pieces that I see as a must if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.
This list covers the week of April 12 - 18.
This week's edition begins again with a very large roundup of news and left opinion about the capitalist coronavirus crisis and its impact on working people globally. There are also a number of links related to Cuba's internationalism and global solidarity with the island nation, Bernie Sanders' capitulation to Biden and the leak of a report showing that right-wing Labour Party insiders actually worked to tank the party in the 2017 election campaign.
The Featured Article link at the start is an excellent piece by Bob Buzzanco on the attempts by some lefties to try to shame those not getting on board with backing Biden.
We have tried to arrange the coronavirus news thematically and to touch on many different areas of concern.
Featured Post:
Older and Wiser, and Vote-Shaming
Liberals are a an offensive and feckless peculiar bunch. They love liberty and freedom. They believe in equality and personal space. They believe that a woman should have the right to choose whether to have a child, and that gays should have the right to get married. So perhaps the right to vote, or not to vote, should be part of their ideology too. In any event, stop the scolding and hectoring and vote-shaming, and go out and work to get your guy elected. Or maybe better, get involved in movement politics instead of obsessing over electoralism and waiting for a hero to save you.
Otherwise, STFU have a good day.
Capitalist Coronavirus Crisis:
- No time left. This social order must change! -- Statements from Turkey, Greece and Sweden
- Only socialism saves!
- A Socialist Cry for Civilisational Change: COVID-19 and the Failure of Neo-liberalism
- Could Covid-19 vanquish neoliberalism?
- Could COVID-19 bring down the U.S. empire?
- I Want My Death to Make You Angry
- Baffled?? Me Too,Friend!
- THE CASE FOR RENT FORGIVENESS
- The Coronavirus Strike Wave Could Shift Power to Workers—for Good
- Liberal anti-Chinese propaganda helped create the far-right campaign to blame China for Covid-19
- Truth Tracker: There's no scientific proof that COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
- Is the cruise industry finally out of its depth?
- Solidarity Yes -- Blockade No! We Demand the Immediate Lifting of the Criminal US Blockade of Cuba
- Cuba is Willing to Send More Medical Brigades to the World
- Cuba shares what it has
- Cuba Under Media Attack for Sending Doctors, Not Bombs, to Help Covid-19 Victims
- Cuba Is Developing a Vaccine to Activate the Immune System
- Cuban Doctors Arrive in Qatar to Fight COVID-19
- Caribbean Organizations Unite Against US Attacks, Support Caricom
- Vietnam ships 450,000 protective suits for U.S. health care workers
- Kerala is a model state in the Covid-19 fight
- Africa's COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 816, 15,249 Confirmed Cases
- COVID-19 Worsens Struggle of Migrant Workers in Gulf States
- Settler attacks rise by 78 percent amid pandemic
- Israel Shuts Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Clinic in East Jerusalem
- Open Letter to Condemn Trump Admin’s Hypocritical Indictment on Drug Charges of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, High-Ranking Officials
- Venezuela Has the Lowest Contagion Rate in Latin America
- “War Operation”: Communist Party-run Maranhão State imports Chinese ventilators in secret, via Ethiopia
- Trump Accused of 'Actively and Knowingly' Spreading Coronavirus to Central America Through Deportations
- Colombia: Red Rags on Windows to Protest Amid Quarantine
- Virus hit 'like a bomb' as toll rises in Ecuador's business capital
- Brazil: Chloroquine Studies Suspended After 11 People Die
- Brazil, Ecuador Record Highest Death Tolls From COVID-19
- There’s No Reason to Turn Airtime Over to Trump’s Deceptive Coronavirus Campaign Rallies
- Trump suspends funding to WHO pending review over handling of coronavirus
- Unions back U.S. Postal Service’s $75B pandemic appeal, oppose right-wing privatization plans
- Three New York City transit workers dying every day of coronavirus
- Hit Hard by Covid-19, Transit Workers Call for Shutdowns
- US for-profit healthcare sector cuts thousands of jobs as pandemic rages
- The U.S. Opposes the IMF to Create Liquidity to Help Countries
- Coronavirus Outbreak at Virginia Nursing Home Spirals Out of Control as 45 Die
- ‘They’re Death Pits’: Virus Claims at Least 7,000 Lives in U.S. Nursing Homes
- Chicago coronavirus outbreak infects dozens of migrant children in U.S. custody
- “BURIALS ARE CHEAPER THAN DEPORTATIONS”: VIRUS UNLEASHES TERROR IN A TROUBLED ICE DETENTION CENTER
- Congress Should Immediately Pass Legislation Protecting Workers' Safety During the Coronavirus Pandemic
- 'Heartbreaking Statistic': Thanks to Pandemic, Last Month Was First March Since 2002 Without a US School Shooting
- Next Coronavirus Relief Package Must Include Moratorium on Utility Shutoffs, 830+ Justice Groups Say
- Death penalty states urged to release stockpiled drugs for Covid-19 patients
- Great, the Anti-Vaxxer Coronavirus Protests Are Here
- Labour leaders say they’ll push to permanently improve pay, working conditions for essential workers (Canada)
- The hypocrisy of our leaders around social distancing is reckless (Canada)
- Union says 35 TTC bus operators walked off job due to lack of PPE (Toronto)
- Quebec reopens mines despite the concerns of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador
- Years of government austerity to blame for 31 deaths at seniors' residence, Quebec's largest union says
- Kelowna golf courses reopen with new protocols but health officials say it's not a great idea
- Ontario’s lack of diversity data for COVID-19 is an embarrassment
- Ontario needs to spend at least $58 million more a month to fix long-term care staffing crisis: CCPA
- Ontario to stop caregivers from working at multiple long-term care homes as COVID-19 spreads like 'wildfire'
- Ontario scaled back comprehensive, annual inspections of nursing homes to only a handful last year
- Ontario rejects call to take over operations at long-term care homes where 54 residents have died
Bolivia:
- Bolivia Indigenous Denounce Añez for Discrimination
- Evo Morales: Police Put Cochabamba Population's Health at Risk
Brazil:
- Brazil: Indigenous Peoples Go to Court Against Missionaries
- Indigenous People In Brazilian Amazon Face Covid-19 and Loggers
- BRAZIL’S JAIR BOLSONARO, THE WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL CORONAVIRUS DENIER, JUST FIRED THE HEALTH MINISTER WHO DISAGREED WITH HIM
- Bolsonaro Closes Brazil's Embassy and Consulates in Venezuela
Canada:
- The Business Wage Subsidy: Trickle-Down Economics on Steroids
- Federal Government Won’t Disclose Details of New Contract With Amazon to Manage Canada’s COVID-19 Supplies
- We have the oil lobby’s secret list of COVID demands – if approved, they would set environmental protection back decades
- 11 things you need to know as Trudeau announces $1.7 billion to clean up ‘festering’ orphan and inactive wells
- Dimitri Lascaris wants the Green Party to be the champion of Canada’s left
- ‘A dangerous road’: Coastal GasLink pays to kill wolves in endangered caribou habitat in B.C. interior
- Alberta Government Turns Hard to the Right
- Manitoba seeks to claw back or cancel funding for 'non-essential' service providers during COVID-19 pandemic
- 'Let her soul rise': Supporters pay tribute to Eishia Hudson, 16, shot and killed by Winnipeg police
- Over 300 health-care workers sign open letter demanding more shelter for Toronto's homeless
- Some Landlords Found a Loophole in Doug Ford’s ‘Eviction Ban’. They’re Still Threatening Renters with Eviction.
- Ontario's Front-Line Workers Call For Paid Sick Days
- Governments that borrowed interest-free from Bank of Canada now incur massive debts borrowing from private banks
Climate Emergency:
- Second wave of locusts in east Africa said to be 20 times worse
- Planned obsolescence: the outrage of our electronic waste mountain
- 2020 expected to be Earth's warmest year on record, scientists say
- Wildlife Collapse From Climate Change Is Predicted to Hit Suddenly and Sooner
Europe:
- Workers in France Take Over McDonald’s to Distribute Food
- Greece’s Communist Party: We Join Our Voice with Those of Supermarket Employees
- Communist youth in Italy launch campaign to guarantee student rights
Facebook:
- Facebook arbitrarily limits The Left Chapter with no explanation or appeal
Ideas:
- Facing Reality: The Socialist Left, the Sanders Campaign and Our Future
Israel / Palestine:
- Netanyahu's Son Says He 'Hopes' Leftists Will Die of Coronavirus Following Protest
Latin America:
- Colombia: Not Even the Pandemic Halts Killing of Social Leaders
- Guatemala: Social Organizations Denounce Massive Layoffs
- Cuba: Institutions Work Together to Protect the Elderly
Mexico:
- ‘We’ve been abandoned’: a decade later, Deepwater Horizon still haunts Mexico
United Kingdom:
- Socialists call for transparency over anti-semitism investigation that risks being 'suppressed'
- ‘It’s going to be a long night’ – How Members of Labour’s Senior Management Team Campaigned to Lose
- ‘The Leaked Labour Report Is Shameful – It’s Time for an Urgent Investigation’
- Labour’s explosive report shows how right-wing officials sabotaged the party
- Labour's leaked report: we can't let them get away with it
- Labour leaks have cost the party dearly – but its dismissal of anti-black racism means it’s about to lose a lot more
- McCluskey slams ‘rancid and very cruel’ behaviour exposed in Labour's leaked report
United States:
- Bernie go Bye Bye -- Hellworld #8
- The Cognitive Dissonance of “Democratic Socialists”— Cults Die a Slow Death
- The End of Sanders, and Maybe the Beginning of a Mass Independent Left
- Bernie’s Political Funeral
- Not Me, Biden
- ‘THAT MAN CAN’T BREATHE’
- US judge cancels permit for Keystone XL pipeline from Canada
- These Photos Show the Staggering Food Bank Lines Across America
- With working Americans' survival at stake, the US is bailing out the richest
- 'A Complete Abomination': Mega-Rich Hedge Funds Swoop Down to Grab Covid-19 Small Business Relief Funds
- Millionaires to reap 80% of benefit from tax change in US coronavirus stimulus
Labels: Bernie Sanders, Bolivia, Brazil, Cuba, Donald Trump, Doug Ford, Israel, Jair Bolsonaro, Jeremy Corbyn, Joe Biden, Labour Party, Palestine, Venezuela
