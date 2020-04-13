The Left Chapter
Monday, April 13, 2020
Red Army Soldiers Hoist the Red Banner over Liberated Vienna, 1945 -- Daily LIFT #173
The Red Army liberated Vienna 75 years ago today.
You can read more about this at:
Vienna Liberated by the Red Army, April 13, 1945
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
7:26 PM
Austria
Daily LIFT
Nazi Germany
USSR
WWII
