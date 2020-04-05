Sunday, April 5, 2020
Capitalist Coronavirus Crisis, US Aggression Against Venezuela, India & more -- The Week in News and Opinion March 29 - April 5
This week's list of articles, news items, visuals and opinion pieces that I see as a must if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.
This list covers the week of March 29 - April 5
Unsurprisingly this week's edition begins again with a very large roundup of news and left opinion about the capitalist coronavirus crisis and its impact on working people globally. There are a number of links related to such topics as the worker fightback in the United States, the unfolding humanitarian crisis in India and the new attacks and aggression by the US imperialists against Venezuela. The Featured Article link at the start looks at how the coronavirus class war has already begun.
We have tried to arrange this coronavirus news thematically and to touch on many different areas of concern.
Featured Article:
- The Coronavirus Class War Has Already Started
"The very collapse of American unions in recent decades means that the stabilizing force of organized labor is gone, making wildcat strikes the weapon of choice in this new class war. America may be heading into a period of working-class militancy unlike anything it has experienced since the 1930s and ’40s."
Capitalist Coronavirus Crisis:
- Not on the Backs of Workers! -- The Capitalist Coronavirus Crisis News on The Left Chapter
- Why coronavirus could spark a capitalist supernova
- "Today capitalism itself is bankrupt"
- The race to find a coronavirus treatment has one major obstacle: big pharma
- Living in climate crisis: the pandemic and the need for revolution
- Chomsky: Ventilator Shortage Exposes the Cruelty of Neoliberal Capitalism
- The coronavirus crisis has exposed the ugly truth about celebrity culture and capitalism
- Britain's communists sign open letter on international response to Covid-19
- Whether in the UK or the developing world, we're not all in coronavirus together
- Pope Francis warns of ‘a viral genocide’ if governments put the economy before people amid coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus embarrassed Trump and Bolsonaro. But the global right will fight back
- BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT BOLSONARO REJECTS CALLS FOR CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN, SAYS 'WE'RE ALL GOING TO DIE ONE DAY'
- Trump’s “blame China” campaign is an effort to dodge responsibility
- You Don’t Need to Believe China About China’s Coronavirus Success
- China Refutes US Accusations of Hiding Extent of Virus Deaths
- China delivers 10,000 coronavirus kits to Palestine
- US Blockade Prevents Medical Supplies From Reaching Cuba
- ECLAC Urges the U.S. to Lift Sanctions Against Venezuela, Cuba
- Sanctions are crippling Iran's fight against coronavirus
- Cuba, Venezuela, Iran: U.S. imperialism wants to let them die
- Cuban doctors in South Africa fight against Covid-19
- St. Kitts and Nevis Thanks Cuba for Its Aid Against COVID-19
- Nicaragua and the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Despite pandemic, U.S. government threatens intervention in Venezuela
- Chinese Specialists Arrive in Venezuela to Combat Coronavirus
- IMF ABANDONS VENEZUELANS TO PANDEMIC
- Venezuela Blasts US 'Transition' Plan as 'Tutelage'
- Venezuela Rejects US Attempts to Send Navy Ships Near Its Coast
- CPUSA condemns U.S. criminal charges against Maduro
- Morrison shuts down parliament, hands nation to corporations (Australia)
- Assassination of Communist Party of Philippines official, comrades condemned
- Philippines's Duterte threatens to shoot those causing 'trouble' amid coronavirus
- "It is becoming more and more evident that Socialism is the alternative" - Statements from India
- India’s failed lockdown: devastating the poor, weakening the fight against COVID-19
- For India’s Laborers, Coronavirus Lockdown Is an Order to Starve
- Lockdown crisis in India: a people's perspective of Covid-19
- Outcry as Migrants in India Are Sprayed With Disinfectant
- Primark and Matalan among retailers allegedly cancelling £2.4bn orders in ‘catastrophic’ move for Bangladesh
- Colombia: ELN Announces Ceasefire Over COVID-19
- Bolivians Unable to Quarantine, Protest All Over the Country
- France To "Temporarily" Nationalize Companies Hit by COVID-19
- Spain: Catalonia Wants Cuban Health Workers to Fight COVID-19
- Italy sets aside €400m for food vouchers as social unrest mounts
- THE POOR NEED HELP…measures put to curb COVID-19 crippling the poor – M’membe (Zambia)
- The rightwing Christian preachers in deep denial over Covid-19's danger
- Leaked Amazon Memo Details Plan to Smear Fired Warehouse Organizer: ‘He’s Not Smart or Articulate’
- NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio orders investigation of Amazon’s firing of strike organizer
- 'A perfect storm': US facing hunger crisis as demand for food banks soars
- Corporate Media Ignores How Privatization of US Hospitals Explains Lack of Beds, Ventilators
- Hospitals Tell Doctors They’ll Be Fired If They Speak Out About Lack of Gear
- NYC nurses, clutching photos of dead colleagues, demand better protective gear on pandemic’s front line
- The 1,000-Bed Comfort Was Supposed to Aid New York. It Has 20 Patients.
- The vacant Comfort hospital ship is a symbol of our coronavirus failure
- Las Vegas Hotels Are Empty: The Homeless Are in a “Socially Distant” Parking Lot
- SUPPORT FOR MEDICARE FOR ALL IN U.S. SURGES AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, NEW POLL SHOWS
- RIKERS ISLAND PRISONERS ARE BEING OFFERED PPE AND $6 AN HOUR TO DIG MASS GRAVES
- CLOSING CALIFORNIA COURTS WON’T PREVENT A COVID-19 CRISIS IN JAILS
- 10 Million Americans Lost Their Jobs In Two Weeks Because of Coronavirus
- TENANTS IN OAKLAND ARE GOING ON A RENT STRIKE TOMORROW
- Hate Crimes Against Asians Surge in US Amid COVID-19: FBI
- The rightwing figures pushing Trump's 'back-to-work' policy despite pandemic
- They’re putting our lives at risk to build stadiums and condos?
- General Electric Workers Walk Off the Job, Demand to Make Ventilators
- Amazon’s Whole Foods Workers to Launch Nationwide Strike
- Gig workers forced to strike over lack of coronavirus protection
- U.S. Communists demand Trump use Defense Production Act, say coronavirus exposes capitalism’s failings
- Victoria grocery workers demand hazard pay amid COVID-19 pandemic
- COVID-19: Union of B.C Indian Chiefs urges halt to Coastal GasLink pipeline work
- Petition: Stop all Construction on Coastal GasLink, Site C and Trans Mountain: risk of COVID 19
- Holes in the safety net: CERB and EI coverage falls short
- COVID-19: A third of unemployed Canadians will receive nothing from either EI or new CERB
- Public testing for COVID-19 crippled by privatization: The case of Alberta
- ‘It is a very dire situation’: At least 600 nursing, retirement homes in Canada have coronavirus cases
- Truck drivers are being denied basic necessities as they deliver essentials in this pandemic
- Implement a rent moratorium now, or face rent strikes across Canada
- ‘We Have Always Been Disposable’: the Structural Violence of Neoliberal Healthcare
Brazil:
- Does Brazil already have a new “acting President”?
- Brazil: Opposition Unites Against President, Demands His Removal
- Brazil's Bolsonaro isolated, weakened by coronavirus denial
- Bolsonaro denounced for crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court
Canada:
- Mel Watkins 1932 - 2020: In Memory
- Ellen Page expresses frustration with 'absolutely horrifying' environmental racism in N.S.
- A man in mental distress died after police used a taser on him
- Alberta government announces billion-dollar pipeline giveaways after mass public-sector worker layoffs
Chile:
- Chile: Young Fighter's Day Protests Begin Despite Curfew
Colombia:
- Colombia: Violence Against Social Leaders Continues
Greece:
- Glezos, the Greek resistance hero who tore swastika from Acropolis
Hungary:
- Hungary approves extra government powers, with no end date
- New school curriculum raises eyebrows in Orban's Hungary
Israel / Palestine:
- With the World Pre-occupied With Coronavirus, Israel Pushes a West Bank Land Grab
United Kingdom:
- U.K.: Keir Starmer Succeeds Corbyn as Leader of the Labor Party
United States:
- “It Shattered My Life”: Former Joe Biden Staffer Tara Reade Says He Sexually Assaulted Her in 1993
- For Elite Democrats, Joe Biden’s Candidacy Means Ditching #MeToo
- AOC breaks with Bernie on how to lead the left
- The stimulus bill includes a tax break for the 1%
- Trump says Republicans would ‘never’ be elected again if it was easier to vote
- US troops vacate K1 base in Iraq’s Kirkuk province
- There’s nothing pro-life about exploiting a pandemic to further a political agenda
Venezuela:
- Venezuelan Leader Pens Open Letter to US Public
- Brazil’s ex-President Lula on Venezuela: Maduro is democratic, Guaidó should be in prison, US blockade kills civilians
- Going After Maduro
- Trump’s Narcoterrorism Indictment of Maduro Already Backfires
- Venezuelan Attorney General Summons Juan Guaido Over Coup Plot
- Former Venezuelan General Hands Himself over to US Authorities
Labels: Brazil, China, coronavirus, Cuba, Donald Trump, India, Iran, Jair Bolsonaro, Mel Watkins, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
