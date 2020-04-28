Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Leaflet: April in Lenin's Life, USSR April 1983
This short little piece looks at the various events that happened in April over the course of Lenin's life. It has some interesting photos and anecdotes and was excerpted from the book The Portrait and Time by Y. Yakovlev that had been published in Moscow the year before.
There are snippets and events from both before and after the revolution. April 22, 2020 was the 150th anniversary of Lenin's birth.
(Click on scans to enlarge)
