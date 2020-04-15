Quebec reopens mines despite the concerns of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador

|Canadian Malartic
As it continues to demand exceptionally strict social distancing actions by people in cities, neighbourhoods and parks -- backed by draconian fines and aggressive law enforcement -- the province of Quebec is allowing mining to resume over the objections of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL).
It was announced April 13 that on April 15 mining activities could restart. This is allegedly being done "with new safety and health instructions". These include:
The number of fly-ins and fly-outs from mining sites will be reduced to a strict minimum and companies will be encouraged to use more local workers.On the same day Quebec also allowed residential construction, landscaping firms, nurseries, garden centres and swimming pool businesses to reopen.
More chartered planes and shuttle buses will be used to transport miners to work, limiting contact with neighbouring communities.
Unsurprisingly, the mining companies are thrilled about this and moved swiftly. Among others:
Yamana Gold Inc....announced that it was going to restart operations at the Canadian Malartic mine in Abitibi, Canada’s largest gold mine. Yamana operates Malartic in a 50/50 joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines LtdAnalysts see the timing as fortuitous for the big companies:
...Along with Malartic, Agnico Eagle said that it is also restarting operations at its LaRonde Complex and Goldex mine.
Eldorado Gold Corp. also said in a statement Tuesday that it is preparing to restart operations at its Lamaque mine in northern Quebec...
...Iamgold Corp said it will restart its Westwood Gold Mine in Quebec on Wednesday.
Gold prices have broken through critical resistance and are trading near fresh seven-year highs. June gold futures at last traded at $1,768.60 an ounce, up 0.41% on the day.It seems unlikely that this did not play a role in the decision by the Legault government to deem them "essential".
Meanwhile, mining companies are enjoying lower input costs as energy prices have not seen a sustained recovery after falling to an 18-year low last month. May West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices last traded at $21.46 a barrel down more than 4% on the day.
The AFNQL sees things differently. In a press release April 15 they questioned the decision, calling it "hasty" and pointing out that the mines are "generally located on the traditional territories of several First Nations".
AFNQL Chief Ghislain Picard added:
We judge that Quebec's decision to allow the resumption of mining operations in a hurry is dangerously compromising the efforts made by our communities to slow the spread of the disease in the regions. In this regard, the movement and comings and goings (fly-in/fly-out) of mining workers is of great concern. I would also like to reiterate that the pandemic does not exempt governments from their duty to consult.The release notes that the "AFNQL cannot stress enough the vulnerability of the communities", ending with Picard stating "In the face of COVID-19, our leaders prioritize the health and safety of our members above everything else, even the economy".
As with other provinces, like British Columbia, that are allowing mining or pipeline construction to continue, it is not clear that the leaders of the provinces also put the health and safety of Indigenous communities ahead of the economy. These mines and construction sites include man camps housing, in many cases, hundreds of workers. While all the companies insist that "social distancing" rules will be observed, it is very difficult to believe that hundreds of people living and working together will stay 2 meters apart at all times.
Again, the disparity between the rhetoric of politicians around the importance of maintaining strict health practices so as to stop the pandemic from spreading, and their own actions, seems hypocritical.
