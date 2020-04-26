Sunday, April 26, 2020
Blockade No, Solidarity Yes! US imperialist sanctions need to end
In this audio dispatch, Michael Laxer looks at how -- in contrast to Cuban internationalism and humanitarianism -- the US government has intensified their economic blockades during the capitalist coronavirus crisis despite the humanitarian toll this will take. He also looks at how we need to call out and oppose Canada's hypocritical complicity in this.
Cuba, Iran, Justin Trudeau, Nicaragua, Venezuela
