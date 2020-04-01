Wednesday, April 1, 2020
TTC Workers, the Coronavirus, Wet'suwet'en, Cuba & more -- February and March on The Left Chapter in review
February and March saw 149 posts of various kinds on The Left Chapter.
The posts have, needless to say, become dominated in the last 2 to 3 weeks by the capitalist coronavirus crisis and the fight to prevent workers being the ones who pay for it. You can see a roundup of these posts at: Not on the Backs of Workers! -- The Capitalist Coronavirus Crisis News on The Left Chapter
Before the crisis exploded we had some special features such as a series of daily posts of vintage photographs of Che Guevara during the month of February. These were from a Soviet archive and you can see them all at: 32 Photos of Che Guevara from 1943 - 1967.
The period also saw the launch of Nathaniel Laxer's podcast Hellworld. The most recent episode was Exile -- Hellworld #7.
Aidan Monis, a teacher in Toronto, contributed the powerful Teachers change kids' lives: An Open Letter to Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, and Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education.
There were a large number of articles that came very close to making the list such as 4 Tweets tell the tale of another week in the life of the NDP and Stop the falsification of history and persecution in Poland!.
Our top food related post (in terms of hits) was: Marinated Steak and Swiss Sandwiches on Rye
Thanks very much to all our readers and contributors.
Without any further ado, here are the top six posts, in terms of hits, from February and March.
1) TTC plans to eliminate the subway guard and when people hear about it they are not happy
Did you hear the news? After raising fares and hiring more goons, trying to shame riders with idiotic, condescending new fare evasion posters and admitting that the Eglinton LRT construction is running way behind schedule, it turns out the folks running the TTC are planning to get rid of the subway guard position on subway trains.
2) Panic buying and hoarding are a function of capitalism
As the capitalist coronavirus crisis unfolds and people across North America (and around the world) face quarantine for two weeks or more coupled with the prospect of lost income, we have seen scenes of what has been described as "panic buying" as well as instances of hoarding. People are stalking up on food -- especially non-perishables like canned goods and pasta -- as well as, most famously, on items like toilet paper.
3) Art and Artists of the Soviet Crimea, 1957 -- 15 Paintings
Published in 1957 in the USSR this folder of 15 cards looked at the art and artists of the Soviet Crimea. The works here were painted between 1946 and 1956.
4) 18 Postcard Images of Soviet Stavropol, 1972
Published in 1972, this packet of 18 particularly vivid photographs showed images of the Russian city of Stavropol which is south of Rostov-on-Don and Volgograd. At this time it was a rapidly growing administrative, cultural and industrial city with a population of around 250,000.
5) RCMP launches violent raids into Wet’suwet’en territory
The RCMP launched a violent pre-dawn raid into Wet’suwet’en territory this morning in British Columbia to enforce an injunction on behalf of Coastal GasLink against land defenders.
6) "The miracle we are performing...could not be performed in a capitalist society" -- Cuban socialism's remarkable accomplishments despite the criminal, imperialist blockade
February 7 marked the anniversary of the imposition of the illegal and criminal, imperialist economic blockade of Cuba by the United States in 1962. Over the course of the last near sixty years of trying to strangle the Cuban economy and destroy its socialist system as a viable alternative in Latin America it has cost the Cuba at least $130 billion US according to the United Nations.
Do you have a left point-of-view or opinion, event or petition, a recipe or a story you want to share?
Send them to The Left Chapter via theleftchapter@outlook.com!
