Thursday, April 30, 2020
Bailouts for billionaires mean big gains for Wall St and Bay St. on the eve of May Day
If you were in any doubt who the bailouts are really for Wall St. stocks saw record gains in April even as millions of people lost their jobs, were tossed scraps by our governments and face bankruptcy. Meanwhile billionaires like Elon Musk remind us that they need labour to make all their vast wealth and call for workers to head back to dangerous jobs even if they might face illness or death while Trudeau backs away from making sure offshore companies can't get handouts...still think "we are all in this together"?
On the eve of International Workers' Day preparing to fight back against the coming corporate and government calls for vicious austerity in the wake of the capitalist coronavirus crisis is more important than ever!
Links: Wall Street powers through waves of bad economic news to one of its best months in decades
Wage subsidies for strikebreakers and no premium pay at the LCBO -- Dispatches from the bailouts
