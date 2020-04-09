Thursday, April 9, 2020

Kimchi Soup


By Natalie 

 This is a very satisfying, hot, spicy soup experience. Its a quick version, inspired by more complex soups and stews like kimchi-jjigae.  I really adore kimchi, which is a traditional Korean side dish often made by fermenting napa cabbage or other vegetables.

I find this soup is especially good if one is feeling under  the weather.

Ingredients:

Couple of slices of a fatty ham,cubed (optional, remove if you wish to make the soup vegetarian)
6 garlic cloves, minced
1 TB grated ginger (optional, can be strong. leave out if you like)
2 TBs soy sauce
1 TSP toasted sesame oil
1 TSP fish sauce/Worcestershire
1 medium onion, chopped
2 cups kimchi, (a bit older is fine) squeeze out juice and chop
1 TB red pepper flakes
1 TB gochujang
1 cup kimchi juice or how ever much you can squeeze out of the kimchi, even if  its not a full cup.
8 cups water/ broth
1 c chopped scallions

Chop the ham and marinate for a few mins with the garlic, ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil and fish sauce.

Saute ham mixture in a medium/large pot cook for a few mins. Add onion and cook for a few.

Turn heat to medium high and add the kimchi and gochujang. Saute for a couple of minutes.

Add the kimchi juice and the water or brothand bring to a boil. Reduce heat, simmer and cook for 20 minutes. 

 Serve in big bowls with scallions on top. I also like some thin sliced daikon floated  on top, and to add a squeeze of lime.

Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)