Soviet Poster in Honour of Yuri Gagarin's Historic Space Flight, April 12, 1961 -- Daily LIFT #172
The poster text reads Long Live the Courage, Labour and Intellect of the Soviet People.
On April 12, 1961, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man in space. This was a remarkable accomplishment for Soviet science and the Soviet people having come out of the incredible devastation of the Second World War just 16 years previously.
You can read more about Gagarin's Flight at: Yuri Gagarin, First Man in Space, born March 9, 1934
And more about the Soviet space program at: A look at the Soviet space program on the anniversary of Gagarin's flight
